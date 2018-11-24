Sanofi (SNY) Receiving Very Favorable Media Coverage, Analysis Shows

News articles about Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) have trended very positive on Saturday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research group rates the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Sanofi earned a coverage optimism score of 3.10 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media coverage about the company an news buzz score of 3 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

These are some of the media stories that may have impacted Sanofi’s score:

Get Sanofi alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on SNY shares. Argus lifted their price target on Sanofi from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 24th. Citigroup raised Sanofi from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Bank of America upgraded Sanofi from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 10th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Sanofi from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.50.

Shares of SNY opened at $44.92 on Friday. Sanofi has a 1 year low of $37.43 and a 1 year high of $46.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $112.29 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.70.

Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.09. Sanofi had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 12.20%. The company had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sanofi will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Sanofi sold 104,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.68, for a total transaction of $42,519,207.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Sanofi (SNY) Receiving Very Favorable Media Coverage, Analysis Shows” was reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/24/sanofi-sny-receiving-very-favorable-media-coverage-analysis-shows.html.

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher disease, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe disease, Fabrazyme for Fabry disease, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; Aubagio, an oral immunomodulatory; and Lemtrada, a monoclonal antibody to treat multiple sclerosis.

Recommended Story: Cost of Equity

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.