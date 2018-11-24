SB Financial Group (SBFG) and Its Peers Head to Head Survey

SB Financial Group (NASDAQ: SBFG) is one of 261 public companies in the “State commercial banks” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare SB Financial Group to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

SB Financial Group has a beta of 0.69, indicating that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SB Financial Group’s peers have a beta of 0.64, indicating that their average share price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

45.3% of SB Financial Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.1% of shares of all “State commercial banks” companies are owned by institutional investors. 3.9% of SB Financial Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.5% of shares of all “State commercial banks” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SB Financial Group and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio SB Financial Group $49.70 million $11.06 million 12.25 SB Financial Group Competitors $1.48 billion $241.30 million 17.44

SB Financial Group’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than SB Financial Group. SB Financial Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Dividends

SB Financial Group pays an annual dividend of $0.34 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. SB Financial Group pays out 23.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “State commercial banks” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.2% and pay out 35.9% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. SB Financial Group has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares SB Financial Group and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SB Financial Group 23.37% 10.66% 1.18% SB Financial Group Competitors 20.07% 8.75% 0.88%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for SB Financial Group and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SB Financial Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 SB Financial Group Competitors 1562 5889 4820 278 2.30

As a group, “State commercial banks” companies have a potential upside of 22.17%. Given SB Financial Group’s peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe SB Financial Group has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

SB Financial Group peers beat SB Financial Group on 8 of the 15 factors compared.

About SB Financial Group

SB Financial Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides range of banking and wealth management services to individual and corporate customers primarily in northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana. It accepts deposits, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, demand deposits, and time certificates of deposit. The company's loan products include commercial and agricultural, commercial real estate, residential mortgage, and consumer loans. It also offers personal and corporate trust, commercial leasing, bank credit card, safe deposit box rental, Internet banking, automatic teller machine, private client group, and other personalized banking services; and various trust and financial services comprising asset management services for individuals and corporate employee benefit plans, as well as brokerage services. In addition, the company sells various insurance products to retail and commercial customers. It operates 19 banking centers located within the Ohio counties of Allen, Defiance, Franklin, Fulton, Hancock, Lucas, Paulding, Wood, and Williams; 1 banking center located in Allen County, Indiana; and 7 loan production offices located in Cuyahoga, Franklin, Lucas, and Seneca Counties, Ohio, as well as Kosciusko and Steuben County, Indiana and Monroe County, Michigan. The company was formerly known as Rurban Financial Corp. and changed its name to SB Financial Group, Inc. in April 2013. SB Financial Group, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is based in Defiance, Ohio.

