Schlumberger Limited. (SLB) Shares Bought by Hartline Investment Corp

Hartline Investment Corp grew its holdings in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,274 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Hartline Investment Corp’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $321,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 46.6% in the third quarter. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. now owns 31,593 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after buying an additional 10,045 shares during the period. Precocity Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 20.0% in the second quarter. Precocity Capital LP now owns 60,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,022,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 17.2% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 302,955 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,434,000 after buying an additional 44,540 shares during the period. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 5.3% in the third quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 234,767 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,302,000 after buying an additional 11,820 shares during the period. Finally, John G Ullman & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 1.1% in the third quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 284,928 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,358,000 after buying an additional 3,014 shares during the period. 77.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

In other news, CFO Simon Ayat sold 60,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.60, for a total value of $3,396,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 234,008 shares in the company, valued at $13,244,852.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael E. Marks bought 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $60.31 per share, with a total value of $482,480.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SLB opened at $46.37 on Friday. Schlumberger Limited. has a 1 year low of $45.80 and a 1 year high of $80.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $65.97 billion, a PE ratio of 27.22, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.03.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 2.00% and a positive return on equity of 6.55%. The company had revenue of $8.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. Schlumberger’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 5th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 4th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 133.33%.

SLB has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $92.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.94.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Schlumberger Limited. (SLB) Shares Bought by Hartline Investment Corp” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/24/schlumberger-limited-slb-shares-bought-by-hartline-investment-corp.html.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology products and services to the oil and gas exploration and production industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization Group segment provides reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole services; slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services at the surface and downhole; software integrated solutions, such as software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; and petrotechnical data services and training solutions, as well as integrated management services.

Further Reading: What does EPS mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.