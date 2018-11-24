Schroder Investment Management Group Purchases 1,287,708 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB)

Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,454,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,287,708 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.83% of Fifth Third Bancorp worth $152,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FITB. Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 244.7% in the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 3,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,547 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $103,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 8,368.1% in the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 3,933 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $149,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FITB. BidaskClub upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Raymond James upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $31.00 price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Fifth Third Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.73.

FITB stock opened at $26.71 on Friday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a twelve month low of $24.10 and a twelve month high of $34.67. The stock has a market cap of $17.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.97, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.01. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 28.89%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

