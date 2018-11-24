Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (SWM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.44 on December 21st

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 7th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.44 per share on Friday, December 21st. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th. This is a positive change from Schweitzer-Mauduit International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years. Schweitzer-Mauduit International has a payout ratio of 52.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Schweitzer-Mauduit International to earn $3.48 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.6%.

SWM opened at $29.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $919.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 1.99. Schweitzer-Mauduit International has a one year low of $29.44 and a one year high of $48.06.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $260.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.80 million. Schweitzer-Mauduit International had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 17.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Schweitzer-Mauduit International will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SWM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Schweitzer-Mauduit International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 16th. Sidoti downgraded Schweitzer-Mauduit International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Schweitzer-Mauduit International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 18th.

In other news, Director Kimberly E. Ritrievi bought 2,000 shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International stock in a transaction on Monday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.09 per share, for a total transaction of $62,180.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,180. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert J. Cardin sold 3,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.11, for a total value of $111,342.69. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $390,772.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International Company Profile

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered solutions and advanced materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Engineered Papers and Advanced Materials & Structures. The Engineered Papers segment produces and sells cigarette papers, reconstituted tobacco leaf, and wrapper and binder products to cigarette and cigar manufacturers; and other non-tobacco paper products.

