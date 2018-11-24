Seanergy Maritime (SHIP) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.60

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.60 and last traded at $0.65, with a volume of 61854 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $0.64.

Separately, Maxim Group upped their target price on shares of Seanergy Maritime from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 4th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.49.

About Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP)

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp., an international shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of drybulk commodities worldwide. As of March 9, 2018, it owned a fleet of 11 dry bulk carriers consisting of 9 Capesizes and 2 Supramaxes with a combined cargo-carrying capacity of approximately 1,682,582 deadweight tons and an average fleet age of 8.9 years.

