Seaport Global Securities Comments on SEASPAN Corp/SH SH’s Q3 2019 Earnings (SSW)

SEASPAN Corp/SH SH (NYSE:SSW) – Investment analysts at Seaport Global Securities raised their Q3 2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of SEASPAN Corp/SH SH in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 20th. Seaport Global Securities analyst K. Sterling now forecasts that the shipping company will post earnings per share of $0.30 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.28. Seaport Global Securities has a “Buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for SEASPAN Corp/SH SH’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.31 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $1.12 EPS.

SEASPAN Corp/SH SH (NYSE:SSW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The shipping company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $294.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.96 million. SEASPAN Corp/SH SH had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 27.00%. SEASPAN Corp/SH SH’s revenue was up 39.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 EPS.

SSW has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised SEASPAN Corp/SH SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co lowered SEASPAN Corp/SH SH from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank lowered SEASPAN Corp/SH SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $13.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered SEASPAN Corp/SH SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SEASPAN Corp/SH SH presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.78.

SSW stock opened at $9.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.24. SEASPAN Corp/SH SH has a 1 year low of $5.50 and a 1 year high of $10.72.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of SEASPAN Corp/SH SH in the 2nd quarter valued at about $104,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SEASPAN Corp/SH SH in the 2nd quarter valued at about $113,000. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA purchased a new position in shares of SEASPAN Corp/SH SH in the 2nd quarter valued at about $122,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of SEASPAN Corp/SH SH in the 2nd quarter valued at about $138,000. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new position in shares of SEASPAN Corp/SH SH in the 2nd quarter valued at about $187,000. 17.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 22nd were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 19th. SEASPAN Corp/SH SH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.76%.

Seaspan Corporation operates as an independent charter owner and manager of containerships in Hong Kong. The company charters its containerships under long-term, fixed-rate time charters to various container liner companies. As of February 15, 2018, it operated a fleet of 91 containerships. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in Hong Kong, Hong Kong.

