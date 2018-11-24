SEGRO (SGRO) Earns “Buy” Rating from Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank restated their buy rating on shares of SEGRO (LON:SGRO) in a report released on Tuesday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SGRO. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of SEGRO from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 745 ($9.73) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. Peel Hunt reissued a hold rating on shares of SEGRO in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of SEGRO in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Numis Securities lowered shares of SEGRO to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of SEGRO from GBX 640 ($8.36) to GBX 660 ($8.62) and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 661.92 ($8.65).

SEGRO stock opened at GBX 608 ($7.94) on Tuesday. SEGRO has a 52 week low of GBX 447.40 ($5.85) and a 52 week high of GBX 612.80 ($8.01).

About SEGRO

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 7 million square metres of space (74 million square feet) valued at over £10 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

