SegWit2x Price Tops $0.0057 on Major Exchanges (B2X)

SegWit2x (CURRENCY:B2X) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 24th. SegWit2x has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $64,025.00 worth of SegWit2x was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, SegWit2x has traded down 67.3% against the US dollar. One SegWit2x coin can now be bought for $0.0057 or 0.00000133 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Exrates, YoBit and Negocie Coins.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tao (XTO) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00004500 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00012877 BTC.

Syndicate (SYNX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000700 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000249 BTC.

Monkey Project (MONK) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0974 or 0.00002285 BTC.

IslaCoin (ISL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Virtacoinplus (XVP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Piggycoin (PIGGY) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000007 BTC.

TrustPlus (TRUST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000060 BTC.

SuperCoin (SUPER) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000044 BTC.

About SegWit2x

B2X is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 16th, 2017. SegWit2x’s total supply is 16,879,800 coins. The official message board for SegWit2x is medium.com/@Segwit2X. SegWit2x’s official Twitter account is @SegWit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SegWit2x is b2x-segwit.io.

Buying and Selling SegWit2x

SegWit2x can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Negocie Coins, Exrates and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SegWit2x directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SegWit2x should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SegWit2x using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

