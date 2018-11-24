Sensus Healthcare (SRTS) & Prourocare Medical (PUMD) Financial Contrast

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) and Prourocare Medical (OTCMKTS:PUMD) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Sensus Healthcare and Prourocare Medical, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sensus Healthcare 0 1 4 0 2.80 Prourocare Medical 0 0 0 0 N/A

Sensus Healthcare presently has a consensus target price of $12.25, suggesting a potential upside of 116.05%. Given Sensus Healthcare’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Sensus Healthcare is more favorable than Prourocare Medical.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sensus Healthcare and Prourocare Medical’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sensus Healthcare $20.59 million 4.43 -$3.71 million ($0.28) -20.25 Prourocare Medical N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Prourocare Medical has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Sensus Healthcare.

Risk and Volatility

Sensus Healthcare has a beta of 0.61, meaning that its stock price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Prourocare Medical has a beta of 8.37, meaning that its stock price is 737% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

10.1% of Sensus Healthcare shares are owned by institutional investors. 41.1% of Sensus Healthcare shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 29.3% of Prourocare Medical shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Sensus Healthcare and Prourocare Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sensus Healthcare -10.21% -16.98% -11.03% Prourocare Medical N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Sensus Healthcare beats Prourocare Medical on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sensus Healthcare Company Profile

Sensus Healthcare, Inc. manufactures and markets superficial radiation therapy devices to healthcare providers worldwide. It offers SRT-100, a photon X-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating non-melanoma skin cancers; and SRT-100 Vision, which provides the user with a superficial radiation therapy-tailored treatment planning application that integrates the embedded high frequency ultrasound imaging module, volumetric tumor analysis, beam margins planning, and dosimetry parameters. The company also provides Sentinel service program, which offers its customers protection for their SRT-100 and SRT-100 Vision systems. In addition, it sells disposable lead shielding replacements; and disposable radiation safety items, such as aprons, eye shields, and disposable applicator tips, which are used to treat various sized lesions and various areas of the body. Sensus Healthcare, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

Prourocare Medical Company Profile

ProUroCare Medical Inc. engages in developing products for the detection and characterization of male urological prostate disease. It offers the ProUroScan System, a prostate imaging system that aids the physician in documenting abnormalities in the prostate that have been previously detected by a digital rectal exam. The company has licensing, development, and commercialization agreements with Artann Laboratories Inc. for its ProUroScan System. ProUroCare Medical Inc. was founded in 1999 and is based in Eden Prairie, Minnesota.

