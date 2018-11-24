ServiceNow Inc (NOW) CEO Sells $2,513,251.20 in Stock

ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) CEO John J. Donahoe sold 15,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.52, for a total transaction of $2,513,251.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 78,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,621,334.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE:NOW opened at $160.63 on Friday. ServiceNow Inc has a 12 month low of $112.84 and a 12 month high of $206.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $28.53 billion, a PE ratio of -152.98, a P/E/G ratio of 29.23 and a beta of 1.25.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The information technology services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.61. ServiceNow had a negative net margin of 2.52% and a negative return on equity of 2.93%. The business had revenue of $673.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $659.41 million. On average, equities analysts predict that ServiceNow Inc will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NOW. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the third quarter worth $101,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the third quarter worth $117,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 89.6% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 931 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the second quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Allianz Life Insurance Co. of North America purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the second quarter worth $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NOW shares. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $198.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Argus raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine downgraded shares of ServiceNow from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $224.00 target price for the company. Finally, Macquarie set a $210.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.44.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers service management solutions for customer service, human resources, security operations, and other enterprise departments. It operates ServiceNow platform that provides workflow automation, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, performance analytics, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

