Seven Generations Energy (VII) PT Lowered to C$20.00

Seven Generations Energy (TSE:VII) had its price target cut by equities researchers at CIBC from C$22.00 to C$20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. CIBC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 80.67% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Seven Generations Energy from C$29.50 to C$31.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Seven Generations Energy from C$23.00 to C$22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. TD Securities raised Seven Generations Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Seven Generations Energy from C$21.50 to C$20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, Eight Capital increased their price target on Seven Generations Energy from C$18.50 to C$22.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$22.38.

Shares of TSE:VII opened at C$11.07 on Thursday. Seven Generations Energy has a 1 year low of C$10.89 and a 1 year high of C$19.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.98.

In other Seven Generations Energy news, Director Marty Leigh Proctor bought 5,000 shares of Seven Generations Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$12.61 per share, with a total value of C$63,050.00. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 15,000 shares of company stock worth $178,800.

Seven Generations Energy Ltd., an independent energy company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of condensate and natural gas properties in western Canada. The company holds interests in the Kakwa River project, a natural gas property covering 500,000 net acres located in the Kakwa area of northwest Alberta.

