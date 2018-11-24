Severn Trent (SVT) Given Neutral Rating at UBS Group

UBS Group reissued their neutral rating on shares of Severn Trent (LON:SVT) in a research report released on Friday, investing.thisismoney.co.uk reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SVT. HSBC lifted their target price on Severn Trent from GBX 2,080 ($27.18) to GBX 2,100 ($27.44) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Severn Trent from GBX 1,764 ($23.05) to GBX 1,780 ($23.26) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Severn Trent in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a top pick rating and set a GBX 2,650 ($34.63) target price on shares of Severn Trent in a research report on Monday, September 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Severn Trent in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 2,169.88 ($28.35).

Shares of LON SVT traded up GBX 40 ($0.52) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 1,937.50 ($25.32). 1,016,535 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,100,000. Severn Trent has a 52-week low of GBX 1,664 ($21.74) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,575 ($33.65).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 29th will be paid a GBX 37.35 ($0.49) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th. This represents a yield of 1.97%.

About Severn Trent

Severn Trent Plc operates as a water and sewerage company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Water and Waste Water, and Business Services. The Regulated Water and Waste Water segment provides water and sewerage services to approximately 4.3 million households and businesses in the Midlands and mid-Wales.

