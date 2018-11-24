SG Americas Securities LLC Boosts Stake in Vulcan Materials (VMC)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 509.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,873 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 24,969 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $3,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,119,088 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $789,730,000 after buying an additional 1,341,129 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,499,127 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $389,102,000 after buying an additional 562,427 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,359,404 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $262,366,000 after buying an additional 86,964 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,518,794 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $196,016,000 after buying an additional 86,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 210.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,214,210 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $156,706,000 after buying an additional 823,657 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vulcan Materials stock opened at $103.13 on Friday. Vulcan Materials has a twelve month low of $82.52 and a twelve month high of $141.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.99.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The construction company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.40. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 21st will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 20th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.84%.

In other news, Chairman J Thomas Hill bought 1,955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $101.66 per share, with a total value of $198,745.30. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 57,348 shares in the company, valued at $5,829,997.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stephens set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $128.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Nomura assumed coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research note on Monday, October 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.45.

Vulcan Materials Profile

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregates, asphalt mix, and ready-mixed concrete primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stone, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services for use in the construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

