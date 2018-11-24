SG Americas Securities LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IWP)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,190 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $113,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 948.0% in the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 1,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares during the last quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $208,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $211,000.

NYSEARCA:IWP opened at $119.59 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $114.94 and a twelve month high of $137.73.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

