SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 56,022 Shares of Universal Display Co. (OLED)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its stake in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) by 67.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,055 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 56,022 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $3,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in Universal Display during the 3rd quarter valued at $106,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Universal Display by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,714 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC purchased a new stake in Universal Display during the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in Universal Display by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL purchased a new stake in Universal Display during the 3rd quarter valued at $262,000. Institutional investors own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Mauro Premutico sold 10,044 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.63, for a total transaction of $1,241,739.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence Lacerte sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.02, for a total value of $970,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 330,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,016,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

OLED stock opened at $88.07 on Friday. Universal Display Co. has a twelve month low of $78.75 and a twelve month high of $209.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.64.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.18). Universal Display had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 24.70%. The business had revenue of $77.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Universal Display Co. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. Universal Display’s payout ratio is 9.88%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on OLED. BidaskClub upgraded Universal Display from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 28th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Universal Display from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Universal Display in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $153.00 price target on the stock. Gabelli lowered Universal Display from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Cowen set a $175.00 target price on Universal Display and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Universal Display has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.82.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in flat panel displays and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 22, 2018, it owned or had exclusive and co-exclusive licenses, or had sole license rights with respect to approximately 4,500 issued and pending patents worldwide.

