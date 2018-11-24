Shaker Financial Services LLC Purchases New Stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dvd. (ETG)

Shaker Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dvd. (NYSE:ETG) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 39,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $705,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ETG. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dvd. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dvd. during the 3rd quarter worth about $214,000. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dvd. by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 15,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 5,002 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dvd. by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 4,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dvd. by 94.9% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 54,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $971,000 after acquiring an additional 26,438 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE ETG opened at $15.10 on Friday. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dvd. has a fifty-two week low of $15.06 and a fifty-two week high of $18.45.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.1025 per share. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 21st.

About Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dvd.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies.

