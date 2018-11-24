ShiftPixy (PIXY) & Korn/Ferry International (KFY) Critical Survey

ShiftPixy (NASDAQ:PIXY) and Korn/Ferry International (NYSE:KFY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

ShiftPixy has a beta of 1.34, indicating that its stock price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Korn/Ferry International has a beta of 1.14, indicating that its stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.8% of ShiftPixy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.8% of Korn/Ferry International shares are owned by institutional investors. 44.8% of ShiftPixy shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of Korn/Ferry International shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for ShiftPixy and Korn/Ferry International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ShiftPixy 0 0 0 0 N/A Korn/Ferry International 1 1 2 0 2.25

Korn/Ferry International has a consensus price target of $63.00, indicating a potential upside of 36.75%. Given Korn/Ferry International’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Korn/Ferry International is more favorable than ShiftPixy.

Profitability

This table compares ShiftPixy and Korn/Ferry International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ShiftPixy -45.58% -874.51% -196.03% Korn/Ferry International 3.51% 14.26% 7.80%

Dividends

Korn/Ferry International pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. ShiftPixy does not pay a dividend. Korn/Ferry International pays out 14.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ShiftPixy and Korn/Ferry International’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ShiftPixy $20.24 million 5.33 -$7.49 million ($0.28) -13.36 Korn/Ferry International $1.82 billion 1.44 $133.77 million $2.72 16.94

Korn/Ferry International has higher revenue and earnings than ShiftPixy. ShiftPixy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Korn/Ferry International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Korn/Ferry International beats ShiftPixy on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ShiftPixy

ShiftPixy, Inc. provides employment services for businesses; and workers in shift or other part-time/temporary positions in the United States. The company primarily focuses on the restaurants, hospitality and maintenance services industries. ShiftPixy, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Irvine, California.

About Korn/Ferry International

Korn/Ferry International, together with its subsidiaries, provides talent management solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Executive Search, Hay Group, and Futurestep. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the consumer, financial services, industrial, life sciences/healthcare provider, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors. It also offers talent strategy, succession management, and leadership development, as well as rewards, motivation, and engagement solutions to assist clients with their ongoing assessment, compensation, and development of senior executives and management teams. In addition, the company provides various talent acquisition process outsourcing, project recruitment, professional search, talent consulting and employer branding, and individual professional search and consulting services. It serves public and private companies, and middle market and emerging growth companies, as well as government and non-profit organizations. Korn/Ferry International was founded in 1969 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

