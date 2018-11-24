Shore Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for Marston’s (MARS)

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Marston’s (LON:MARS) in a research report report published on Wednesday.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Peel Hunt lowered their price objective on Marston’s from GBX 140 ($1.83) to GBX 125 ($1.63) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Marston’s in a research report on Wednesday. Numis Securities reiterated an add rating on shares of Marston’s in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Marston’s from GBX 130 ($1.70) to GBX 125 ($1.63) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 114 ($1.49).

LON:MARS opened at GBX 101.60 ($1.33) on Wednesday. Marston’s has a 1-year low of GBX 99.85 ($1.30) and a 1-year high of GBX 147.70 ($1.93).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of GBX 4.80 ($0.06) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. This is an increase from Marston’s’s previous dividend of $2.70.

Marston’s Company Profile

Marston's PLC operates managed, franchised, tenanted, and leased pubs and bars in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Destination and Premium, Taverns, Leased, and Brewing segments. It provides premium cask and bottled beers through its five breweries. The company is also involved in the property management and development, telecommunications, and insurance businesses.

