Signify NV (EPA) (LIGHT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Signify NV (EPA) (AMS:LIGHT) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €25.38 ($29.51).

LIGHT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group set a €31.00 ($36.05) price target on shares of Signify NV (EPA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Societe Generale set a €28.00 ($32.56) price target on shares of Signify NV (EPA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €25.00 ($29.07) price target on shares of Signify NV (EPA) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. UBS Group set a €25.00 ($29.07) price target on shares of Signify NV (EPA) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup set a €30.00 ($34.88) price target on shares of Signify NV (EPA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th.

Signify NV has a 52-week low of €25.50 ($29.65) and a 52-week high of €36.06 ($41.93).

Signify NV (EPA) Company Profile

Philips Lighting NV is a company based in the Netherlands that provides lamps and lighting solutions. Its product portfolio includes, among others, incandescent lamps, halogen lamps, fluorescent lamps, linear fluorescent lamps (LFL), compact fluorescent lamps (CFL), high-intensity discharge lamps (HID) and light-emitting diodes (LED), as well as electronic components, such as electronic ballasts and drivers.

