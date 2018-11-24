SINA (SINA) Earns Buy Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reissued their buy rating on shares of SINA (NASDAQ:SINA) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. They currently have a $89.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for SINA’s FY2018 earnings at $2.03 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $2.94 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $4.24 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SINA from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 30th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of SINA from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of SINA in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. They set an overweight rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of SINA from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of SINA from $119.00 to $96.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $111.40.

Shares of SINA stock opened at $60.74 on Tuesday. SINA has a 12 month low of $56.67 and a 12 month high of $124.60. The firm has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 29.06 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SINA. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of SINA by 81,500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 32,640 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,764,000 after purchasing an additional 32,600 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its stake in SINA by 12.3% in the second quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 664,937 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,314,000 after purchasing an additional 72,570 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in SINA by 21.1% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 29,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,524,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in SINA by 32.3% in the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 70,103 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,937,000 after purchasing an additional 17,124 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in SINA by 11.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,310,769 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $280,389,000 after purchasing an additional 349,815 shares during the period. 66.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SINA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online media company in the People's Republic of China. It operates SINA.com, an online brand advertising portal that provides region-focused format and content, including multimedia news; business news coverage and personal finance columns; sporting events news; automobile-related news; entertainment news and events; technology updates; interactive video products, such as news, sports, and entertainment; and education, digital, fashion, luxury, health, collectibles, travel, and other interest-based channels.

