SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc (SITE) CEO Doug Black Sells 12,000 Shares

SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc (NYSE:SITE) CEO Doug Black sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.12, for a total transaction of $697,440.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 398,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,145,011.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Doug Black also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 17th, Doug Black sold 12,000 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $864,000.00.

On Wednesday, September 19th, Doug Black sold 12,000 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.02, for a total transaction of $1,044,240.00.

Shares of NYSE:SITE traded down $0.66 during trading on Friday, hitting $57.83. 251,623 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 615,554. SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc has a 1-year low of $57.27 and a 1-year high of $95.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.79 and a beta of 1.52.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.02). SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 31.11% and a net margin of 3.90%. The business had revenue of $578.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $590.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 4,105.4% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 108,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,149,000 after buying an additional 106,370 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 219,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,449,000 after acquiring an additional 65,150 shares during the last quarter. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC now owns 362,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,460,000 after acquiring an additional 5,478 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,145,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,882,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $242,041,000 after acquiring an additional 648,424 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $90.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.33.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Company Profile

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides irrigation supplies; fertilizer and control products, such as herbicides; landscape accessories; nursery goods outdoor lighting; and ice melt products, as well as hardscapes, including pavers, natural stones, and blocks; turf protection products; grass seed; and turf care equipment and golf course maintenance supplies, as well as value-added consultative services to its customers.

