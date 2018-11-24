SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (CWYUF) Plans $0.11 Monthly Dividend

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (OTCMKTS:CWYUF) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 19th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.114 per share on Monday, December 17th. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th.

CWYUF stock remained flat at $$23.37 during midday trading on Friday. 128 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 642. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst has a 1-year low of $21.55 and a 1-year high of $25.33.

SmartCentres is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $9.5 billion. It owns and manages 34 million square feet of retail space in value-oriented, principally Walmart-anchored retail centres, having the strongest national and regional retailers as well as strong neighbourhood merchants.

