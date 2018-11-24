SmartCentres REIT (SRU) Declares $0.15 Monthly Dividend

SmartCentres REIT (TSE:SRU) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 19th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Monday, December 17th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th.

SmartCentres REIT (TSE:SRU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.57 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$194.14 million for the quarter.

Separately, National Bank Financial downgraded shares of SmartCentres REIT from an “outperfrom under weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 21st.

