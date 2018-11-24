Smartlands Price Tops $5.13 (SLT)

Smartlands (CURRENCY:SLT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 24th. Smartlands has a market capitalization of $26.16 million and approximately $418,306.00 worth of Smartlands was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Smartlands has traded 8.7% lower against the dollar. One Smartlands token can currently be purchased for $5.13 or 0.00134945 BTC on popular exchanges including Stellarport, Exrates and Stellar Decentralized Exchange.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00009791 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00003951 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00025608 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000322 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00128957 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00192690 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $330.87 or 0.08706904 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00009269 BTC.

Smartlands was first traded on August 8th, 2018. Smartlands’ total supply is 7,186,785 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,100,896 tokens. The Reddit community for Smartlands is /r/SmartlandsPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Smartlands’ official Twitter account is @smartlands and its Facebook page is accessible here. Smartlands’ official website is smartlands.io. The official message board for Smartlands is medium.com/@smartlands.

Smartlands can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stellar Decentralized Exchange, Stellarport and Exrates. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smartlands directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Smartlands should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Smartlands using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

