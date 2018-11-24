Smartshare Price Tops $0.0003 on Major Exchanges (SSP)

Smartshare (CURRENCY:SSP) traded 23.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 24th. One Smartshare token can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HADAX, CoinEgg and OKEx. In the last week, Smartshare has traded 57.2% lower against the US dollar. Smartshare has a market capitalization of $1.52 million and approximately $127,658.00 worth of Smartshare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Smartshare alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00009270 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 20.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00003868 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00026180 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00125623 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00191297 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $322.08 or 0.08606282 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00027082 BTC.

About Smartshare

Smartshare’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,572,421,417 tokens. Smartshare’s official website is smartshare.vip/#. Smartshare’s official Twitter account is @Smartshare_vip.

Smartshare Token Trading

Smartshare can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, HADAX and CoinEgg. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smartshare directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Smartshare should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Smartshare using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Smartshare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Smartshare and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.