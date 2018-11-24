Snovio (SNOV) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $22,921.00

Snovio (CURRENCY:SNOV) traded down 4.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 24th. During the last seven days, Snovio has traded down 11% against the US dollar. One Snovio token can now be purchased for about $0.0036 or 0.00000055 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, Tidex, Bibox and Kucoin. Snovio has a market cap of $1.45 million and $22,921.00 worth of Snovio was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00009371 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00004122 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00023002 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00124311 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.32 or 0.00194461 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $371.34 or 0.08678820 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00009110 BTC.

Snovio Token Profile

Snovio’s launch date was October 3rd, 2017. Snovio’s total supply is 651,129,644 tokens and its circulating supply is 404,980,448 tokens. Snovio’s official message board is medium.com/@ico_snovio. Snovio’s official Twitter account is @snovio_ico and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Snovio is tokensale.snov.io. The Reddit community for Snovio is /r/snovio_ico.

Buying and Selling Snovio

Snovio can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Tidex, Kucoin and Bibox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Snovio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Snovio should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Snovio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

