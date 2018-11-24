Societe Generale Reiterates €20.00 Price Target for Assicurazioni Generali (G)

Societe Generale set a €20.00 ($23.26) target price on Assicurazioni Generali (BIT:G) in a research report released on Friday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

G has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group set a €15.50 ($18.02) price target on shares of Assicurazioni Generali and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a €14.00 ($16.28) price target on shares of Assicurazioni Generali and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Monday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €19.80 ($23.02) price target on shares of Assicurazioni Generali and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.00 ($15.12) price target on shares of Assicurazioni Generali and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Monday, November 19th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €17.00 ($19.77) price target on shares of Assicurazioni Generali and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €16.61 ($19.32).

Get Assicurazioni Generali alerts:

Assicurazioni Generali has a 52 week low of €13.65 ($15.87) and a 52 week high of €16.48 ($19.16).

About Assicurazioni Generali

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. provides various insurance solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Life; Non Life; and Holding and Other Business. The company offers saving and protection insurance products for individuals and family, as well as for businesses; unit linked products with investment purposes; and motor, liability, casualty, accident, health, and commercial and industrial risks insurance products, as well as asset management and banking services.

Read More: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for Assicurazioni Generali Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assicurazioni Generali and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.