Solstein Capital LLC Takes Position in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (PK)

Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:PK) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 12,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $407,000. Park Hotels & Resorts accounts for 2.2% of Solstein Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter valued at about $66,375,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 94.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 2,611 shares during the period. Abacus Planning Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter valued at about $208,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter valued at about $250,000.
PK stock opened at $30.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.97. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc has a 1-year low of $23.91 and a 1-year high of $34.27.
Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $652.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $656.61 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 17.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PK. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $38.00 price target on Park Hotels & Resorts and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI cut Park Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank set a $32.00 price target on Park Hotels & Resorts and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.72.
About Park Hotels & Resorts
Park is a leading lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio consists of 54 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 32,000 rooms, a majority of which are located in prime United States markets with high barriers to entry.
