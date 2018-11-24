Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Financial Institutions (FISI) Share Price

Media coverage about Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) has trended somewhat positive on Saturday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research firm scores the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Financial Institutions earned a news sentiment score of 1.22 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news headlines about the bank an news buzz score of 4 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FISI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Financial Institutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. BidaskClub raised shares of Financial Institutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Financial Institutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.33.

NASDAQ:FISI opened at $29.05 on Friday. Financial Institutions has a 1-year low of $26.48 and a 1-year high of $34.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $461.51 million, a P/E ratio of 14.97 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. Financial Institutions had a net margin of 23.61% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The company had revenue of $40.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.20 million. Analysts predict that Financial Institutions will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 13th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 12th. Financial Institutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.48%.

In other Financial Institutions news, CEO Martin Kearney Birmingham acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.44 per share, with a total value of $56,880.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,596 shares in the company, valued at $2,121,510.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Financial Institutions Company Profile

Financial Institutions, Inc operates as the holding company for Five Star Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals, municipalities, and businesses. It operates in two segments, Banking and Non-Banking. The company offers checking and savings account programs, including money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and sweep investments, as well as individual retirement and other qualified plan accounts.

