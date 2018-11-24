Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Extremely Likely to Impact BP (BP) Share Price

Media stories about BP (LON:BP) have trended somewhat positive recently, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive news coverage by monitoring more than six thousand news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. BP earned a news sentiment score of 0.69 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news stories about the oil and gas exploration company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BP shares. BNP Paribas reissued an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 700 ($9.15) target price on shares of BP in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 730 ($9.54) target price on shares of BP and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 1st. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 705 ($9.21) target price on shares of BP in a report on Monday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 700 ($9.15) target price on shares of BP and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 650 ($8.49) target price on shares of BP and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 635.71 ($8.31).

BP opened at GBX 512.60 ($6.70) on Friday. BP has a twelve month low of GBX 436.95 ($5.71) and a twelve month high of GBX 536.20 ($7.01).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 8th. This represents a yield of 1.44%.

In other news, insider Brian Gilvary bought 60 shares of BP stock in a transaction on Monday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 524 ($6.85) per share, with a total value of £314.40 ($410.82). Insiders have acquired 171 shares of company stock worth $93,273 over the last ninety days.

About BP

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

