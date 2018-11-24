Sparta Capital (SAY) Stock Price Up 22.2%

Sparta Capital Ltd (CVE:SAY) rose 22.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. Approximately 245,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 396% from the average daily volume of 49,362 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.
Sparta Capital Company Profile (CVE:SAY)
Sparta Capital Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, sale, and service of a range of complementary products. The company is involved in the optimization of energy consumption in the commercial and manufacturing sectors; construction and energy through biomass conversion; energy conservation in mining; and energy savings in transportation.
Recommended Story: Why is insider trading harmful?
Receive News & Ratings for Sparta Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sparta Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.