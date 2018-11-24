Spartan Motors Inc (SPAR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Spartan Motors Inc (NASDAQ:SPAR) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.00.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Spartan Motors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. ValuEngine lowered Spartan Motors from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Roth Capital cut their price target on Spartan Motors from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum set a $12.00 price target on Spartan Motors and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st.

Get Spartan Motors alerts:

SPAR opened at $7.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $285.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55 and a beta of 1.31. Spartan Motors has a 52 week low of $6.70 and a 52 week high of $19.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Spartan Motors (NASDAQ:SPAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $226.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.27 million. Spartan Motors had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 2.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Spartan Motors will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 13th. Spartan Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.26%.

In related news, CEO Daryl M. Adams bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.31 per share, with a total value of $182,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 642,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,696,938.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dominic A. Romeo bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.31 per share, for a total transaction of $146,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 24,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,390.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 60,000 shares of company stock worth $439,200. 4.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Spartan Motors by 0.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,540,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,725,000 after purchasing an additional 7,844 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Spartan Motors by 52.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 267,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,950,000 after purchasing an additional 92,623 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Spartan Motors in the third quarter valued at approximately $847,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Spartan Motors by 15.9% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 114,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 15,716 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Spartan Motors by 56.9% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 9,283 shares during the period. 70.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spartan Motors Company Profile

Spartan Motors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engineers, manufactures, and sells heavy-duty and purpose-built specialty vehicles in the United States, Canada, South America, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Fleet Vehicles and Services, Emergency Response Vehicles, and Specialty Chassis and Vehicles.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Receive News & Ratings for Spartan Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spartan Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.