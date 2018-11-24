Spartan Motors Inc (SPAR) Holdings Raised by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Spartan Motors Inc (NASDAQ:SPAR) by 15.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 266,289 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,759 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Spartan Motors were worth $3,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Spartan Motors by 6.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,450,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,996,000 after purchasing an additional 145,995 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Spartan Motors by 50.3% in the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 631,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,539,000 after purchasing an additional 211,526 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Spartan Motors by 23.9% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 578,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,740,000 after purchasing an additional 111,735 shares during the last quarter. Cortina Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Spartan Motors by 18.3% in the second quarter. Cortina Asset Management LLC now owns 521,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,872,000 after purchasing an additional 80,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Spartan Motors by 9.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 514,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,768,000 after purchasing an additional 43,181 shares during the last quarter. 70.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPAR has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine cut Spartan Motors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Spartan Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Craig Hallum set a $12.00 target price on Spartan Motors and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, Roth Capital reduced their target price on Spartan Motors from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Spartan Motors presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.33.

In related news, Director Dominic A. Romeo purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.31 per share, for a total transaction of $146,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $176,390.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Daryl M. Adams purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.31 per share, with a total value of $182,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 642,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,696,938.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $439,200. 4.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of SPAR stock opened at $7.99 on Friday. Spartan Motors Inc has a 12-month low of $6.70 and a 12-month high of $19.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $285.27 million, a PE ratio of 18.58 and a beta of 1.31.

Spartan Motors (NASDAQ:SPAR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.08). Spartan Motors had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 2.04%. The firm had revenue of $226.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.27 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Spartan Motors Inc will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 14th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 13th. Spartan Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.26%.

Spartan Motors Company Profile

Spartan Motors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engineers, manufactures, and sells heavy-duty and purpose-built specialty vehicles in the United States, Canada, South America, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Fleet Vehicles and Services, Emergency Response Vehicles, and Specialty Chassis and Vehicles.

