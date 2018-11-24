Spectris’ (SXS) “Add” Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their add rating on shares of Spectris (LON:SXS) in a research note released on Tuesday.

SXS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Spectris to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 15th. HSBC decreased their price target on shares of Spectris from GBX 2,750 ($35.93) to GBX 2,250 ($29.40) and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Spectris to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the company from GBX 2,550 ($33.32) to GBX 2,700 ($35.28) in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. UBS Group reaffirmed a sell rating and set a GBX 2,150 ($28.09) price objective (down from GBX 2,250 ($29.40)) on shares of Spectris in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Spectris in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Spectris currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 2,764.62 ($36.12).

Shares of SXS stock opened at GBX 2,331 ($30.46) on Tuesday. Spectris has a 12 month low of GBX 2,225 ($29.07) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,869 ($37.49).

About Spectris

Spectris plc manufactures and sells measuring instruments and controls worldwide. It operates through four segments: Materials Analysis, Test and Measurement, In-line Instrumentation, and Industrial Controls. The Materials Analysis segment provides products and services, which enable customers to determine structure, composition, quantity, and quality of particles and materials during their research and development processes, when assessing materials before production, or during the manufacturing process.

