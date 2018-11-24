Splunk Inc (SPLK) Holdings Decreased by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its position in Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 149,668 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 5,582 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.10% of Splunk worth $18,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SPLK. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Splunk by 110.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,790 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,045,000 after buying an additional 10,931 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Splunk by 29.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 60,249 shares of the software company’s stock worth $5,972,000 after buying an additional 13,605 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Splunk by 4,695.5% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,591 shares of the software company’s stock worth $951,000 after buying an additional 9,391 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Splunk in the second quarter worth about $328,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Splunk in the second quarter worth about $813,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.82% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SPLK opened at $92.57 on Friday. Splunk Inc has a twelve month low of $76.89 and a twelve month high of $130.00. The stock has a market cap of $13.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.66 and a beta of 2.15.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 23rd. The software company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $388.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $358.46 million. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 26.44% and a negative net margin of 20.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. Analysts forecast that Splunk Inc will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SPLK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Splunk from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 24th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Splunk from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Splunk in a research report on Sunday, August 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Splunk from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.69.

In other Splunk news, insider Douglas Merritt sold 23,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.58, for a total value of $2,936,599.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark T. Carges sold 2,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.87, for a total value of $261,103.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,427,972.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 69,032 shares of company stock valued at $8,640,864. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Splunk Profile

Splunk Inc provides software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. Its products enable users to collect, index, search, explore, monitor, correlate, and analyze data regardless of format or source. The company offers Splunk Enterprise, a machine data platform with collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; and Splunk Cloud.

