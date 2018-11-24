Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (SFM) Stake Lessened by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its position in Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (NASDAQ:SFM) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 608,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,909 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $16,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 1.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,178,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,410,000 after acquiring an additional 205,107 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 13.8% in the second quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 5,722,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,296,000 after acquiring an additional 694,448 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 4.8% in the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,842,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,735,000 after acquiring an additional 129,119 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 25.4% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,819,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,234,000 after acquiring an additional 571,684 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 1.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,519,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,598,000 after acquiring an additional 39,535 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Sprouts Farmers Market alerts:

In other news, Director Joe Fortunato sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total transaction of $27,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,707 shares in the company, valued at $597,376.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amin N. Maredia sold 165,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total value of $4,546,661.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 257,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,100,104.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 289,475 shares of company stock valued at $8,032,053 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock opened at $27.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.46, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.74. Sprouts Farmers Market Inc has a 12 month low of $20.63 and a 12 month high of $29.67.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 25.85% and a net margin of 3.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sprouts Farmers Market Inc will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

SFM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $26.00 price target on Sprouts Farmers Market and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. UBS Group raised their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 price target (up previously from $23.00) on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sprouts Farmers Market currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.78.

WARNING: “Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (SFM) Stake Lessened by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/24/sprouts-farmers-market-inc-sfm-stake-lessened-by-zurcher-kantonalbank-zurich-cantonalbank.html.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, a healthy grocery store, provides fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. Its stores offer fresh produce, meat and seafood, deli and baked goods, packaged groceries, vitamins and supplements, bulk foods, dairy and dairy alternatives, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural body care and household items.

Featured Story: What are no-load funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SFM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (NASDAQ:SFM).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.