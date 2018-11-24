Stag Industrial Inc (STAG) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.12 Per Share

Stag Industrial Inc (NYSE:STAG) declared a dividend on Wednesday, October 10th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.118 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, December 17th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th. This is an increase from Stag Industrial’s previous dividend of $0.12.
Stag Industrial has raised its dividend by an average of 3.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 7 years. Stag Industrial has a payout ratio of 79.3% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Analysts expect Stag Industrial to earn $1.87 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.42 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 75.9%.
NYSE STAG opened at $26.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.02. Stag Industrial has a 1 year low of $22.42 and a 1 year high of $29.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.
Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $89.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.49 million. Stag Industrial had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 3.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Stag Industrial will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.
STAG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stag Industrial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Stag Industrial from $29.50 to $28.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.25.
About Stag Industrial
STAG Industrial, Inc is an industrial real estate operating company focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The Company was formed as a Maryland corporation and has elected to be treated and intends to continue to qualify as a real estate investment trust (REIT) under Sections 856 through 860 of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended.
