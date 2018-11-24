StarCoin Price Reaches $0.0088 on Major Exchanges (KST)

StarCoin (CURRENCY:KST) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 24th. StarCoin has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $4,045.00 worth of StarCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One StarCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0088 or 0.00000206 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene and Coinnest. In the last week, StarCoin has traded down 20.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.93 or 0.00746679 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002545 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00003073 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00014943 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000908 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002531 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00001563 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00010639 BTC.

StarCoin Profile

StarCoin (KST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 24th, 2018. StarCoin’s total supply is 877,631,077 coins. StarCoin’s official website is www.starcoin.tv. StarCoin’s official message board is www.starcointalk.com. StarCoin’s official Twitter account is @StarkstTeam.

Buying and Selling StarCoin

StarCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinnest and CoinBene. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StarCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StarCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase StarCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

