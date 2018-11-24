State Auto Financial Corp (STFC) Holdings Lifted by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in State Auto Financial Corp (NASDAQ:STFC) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 171,180 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,861 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in State Auto Financial were worth $5,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in STFC. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of State Auto Financial by 60.2% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,913 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,599 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of State Auto Financial by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,094,529 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,737,000 after purchasing an additional 294,814 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of State Auto Financial by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 121,616 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,638,000 after purchasing an additional 3,239 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of State Auto Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of State Auto Financial by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 80,307 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,402,000 after purchasing an additional 5,133 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Steven Eugene English sold 3,633 shares of State Auto Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $123,522.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,331,032. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on STFC. BidaskClub raised shares of State Auto Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of State Auto Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $30.00 target price on shares of State Auto Financial and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th.

State Auto Financial stock opened at $33.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 35.65 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. State Auto Financial Corp has a fifty-two week low of $25.92 and a fifty-two week high of $34.31.

State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $346.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.60 million. State Auto Financial had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 4.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.54) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that State Auto Financial Corp will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 7th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 6th. State Auto Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -100.00%.

About State Auto Financial

State Auto Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal, business, and specialty insurance products. It operates through four segments: Personal Insurance, Commercial Insurance, Specialty Insurance, and Investment Operations. The Personal Insurance segment primarily provides personal automobile, homeowners insurance, and other personal insurance products.

