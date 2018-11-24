State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Grows Position in Ladder Capital Corp (LADR)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Ladder Capital were worth $291,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LADR. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ladder Capital during the second quarter worth about $157,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Ladder Capital during the first quarter worth about $181,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Ladder Capital by 62.9% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 14,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 5,414 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Ladder Capital by 26.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 3,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ladder Capital during the second quarter worth about $325,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Ladder Capital alerts:

LADR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Ladder Capital from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Ladder Capital from $17.00 to $17.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. B. Riley set a $18.00 price target on shares of Ladder Capital and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Ladder Capital from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ladder Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Ladder Capital has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.81.

LADR opened at $17.48 on Friday. Ladder Capital Corp has a 1-year low of $13.40 and a 1-year high of $17.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 74.92 and a current ratio of 74.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 0.86.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.18. Ladder Capital had a net margin of 31.29% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The company had revenue of $135.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.17 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Ladder Capital Corp will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 24th. Investors of record on Monday, December 10th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 7th. This is a positive change from Ladder Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.59%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Grows Position in Ladder Capital Corp (LADR)” was first reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/24/state-board-of-administration-of-florida-retirement-system-grows-position-in-ladder-capital-corp-ladr.html.

Ladder Capital Company Profile

Ladder Capital Corp operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

Read More: What is cost of equity?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LADR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR).

Receive News & Ratings for Ladder Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ladder Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.