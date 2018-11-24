State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Takes Position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (BXMT)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:BXMT) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 15,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $533,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BXMT. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 524,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,473,000 after buying an additional 129,991 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 102,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,234,000 after purchasing an additional 5,209 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $259,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $438,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 46.3% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 3,009 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.05% of the company’s stock.

BXMT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. ValuEngine raised Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research note on Friday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

In related news, Treasurer Douglas N. Armer sold 803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $27,302.00. Following the sale, the treasurer now owns 62,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,114,664. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Leonard W. Cotton acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.87 per share, for a total transaction of $101,610.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 19,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $646,036.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,413 shares of company stock worth $83,123 in the last ninety days. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BXMT stock opened at $35.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 13.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.46. Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc has a twelve month low of $29.51 and a twelve month high of $35.42.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $105.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.06 million. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 50.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Profile

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by properties in North America and Europe. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

