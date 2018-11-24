State of Alaska Department of Revenue Boosts Holdings in Visa Inc (V)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 268,350 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares during the period. Visa comprises approximately 0.7% of State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Visa were worth $40,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fort L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the second quarter valued at $120,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the second quarter valued at $132,000. Bridgeworth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the second quarter valued at $143,000. Ruggie Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the second quarter valued at $164,000. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 36.8% during the second quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,357 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. 80.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on V shares. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Visa from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Visa to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Visa from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $166.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.09.

Visa stock opened at $132.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $273.44 billion, a PE ratio of 28.82, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Visa Inc has a 12 month low of $106.60 and a 12 month high of $151.56.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.44 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 38.00% and a net margin of 49.98%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 16th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 15th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.69%.

In other news, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 99,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.28, for a total value of $13,877,302.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 296,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,355,714. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 3,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.07, for a total value of $484,774.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 241,983 shares in the company, valued at $32,200,677.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

