StealthGas (GASS) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS) released its earnings results on Friday. The shipping company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $37.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.73 million. StealthGas had a positive return on equity of 0.60% and a negative net margin of 4.80%.

Shares of StealthGas stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.52. 98,036 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,771. The firm has a market cap of $132.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.14 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.86. StealthGas has a twelve month low of $3.20 and a twelve month high of $4.70.

GASS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Maxim Group began coverage on StealthGas in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded StealthGas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded StealthGas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.58.

In other news, major shareholder Glendon Capital Management Lp purchased 680,093 shares of StealthGas stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.44 per share, for a total transaction of $2,339,519.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 1,726,799 shares of company stock valued at $5,944,007.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GASS. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in StealthGas by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,886,688 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,490,000 after purchasing an additional 148,888 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in StealthGas by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,382,724 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,483,000 after purchasing an additional 87,910 shares during the last quarter. Towerview LLC lifted its holdings in StealthGas by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Towerview LLC now owns 325,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 62,950 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in StealthGas by 132.4% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 50,836 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 28,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in StealthGas by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,654,026 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,566,000 after purchasing an additional 22,868 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.65% of the company’s stock.

StealthGas Company Profile

StealthGas Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne transportation services to liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) producers and users worldwide. It also provides crude oil and product carriers chartered to oil producers, refiners, and commodities traders. The company's carriers carry various petroleum gas products in liquefied form, including propane, butane, butadiene, isopropane, propylene, and vinyl chloride monomer; and refined petroleum products, such as gasoline, diesel, fuel oil, and jet fuel, as well as edible oils and chemicals.

