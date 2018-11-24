Steel Dynamics, Inc. (STLD) Shares Sold by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC reduced its position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 457,981 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 33,778 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $20,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of STLD. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 3rd quarter worth $106,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 2nd quarter worth $119,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 3rd quarter worth $134,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 2nd quarter worth $193,000. Finally, HL Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 2nd quarter worth $203,000. Institutional investors own 85.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Steel Dynamics from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 19th. Citigroup cut their target price on Steel Dynamics from $56.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 19th. ValuEngine cut Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Steel Dynamics in a report on Monday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.31.

In related news, insider Christopher A. Graham sold 10,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total value of $514,188.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,242,002.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ STLD opened at $37.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.35. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.34 and a 12 month high of $52.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 17th. The basic materials company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 31.96% and a net margin of 11.49%. Steel Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 11th. Investors of record on Monday, December 31st will be given a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 28th. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 28.30%.

Steel Dynamics announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to repurchase up to 6.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Steel Dynamics, Inc. (STLD) Shares Sold by Jennison Associates LLC” was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/24/steel-dynamics-inc-stld-shares-sold-by-jennison-associates-llc.html.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the steel products manufacturing and metals recycling businesses in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment provides hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; merchant bar products, including angles, merchant rounds, flats, channels, and reinforcing bars; beams, channels, and specialty steel sections; and threaded rod products, and cold drawn and heat treated bars.

See Also: What is a Stop Order?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.