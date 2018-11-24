Stellus Capital Investment Corp (SCM) Plans $0.11 Monthly Dividend

Stellus Capital Investment Corp (NYSE:SCM) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.1133 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th.

Stellus Capital Investment has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.9% annually over the last three years. Stellus Capital Investment has a payout ratio of 107.1% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Stellus Capital Investment to earn $1.51 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 90.1%.

Shares of NYSE SCM opened at $13.63 on Friday. Stellus Capital Investment has a twelve month low of $11.07 and a twelve month high of $14.10. The company has a market capitalization of $214.10 million, a P/E ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The investment management company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $14.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.58 million. Stellus Capital Investment had a net margin of 60.59% and a return on equity of 8.59%. Sell-side analysts expect that Stellus Capital Investment will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Robert T. Ladd bought 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.87 per share, for a total transaction of $83,655.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SCM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stellus Capital Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, November 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Stellus Capital Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Stellus Capital Investment in a research note on Thursday, August 9th.

About Stellus Capital Investment

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund seeks to invest in companies with an EBITDA between $5 million and $50 million.

