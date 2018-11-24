STEX (STEX) 1-Day Volume Hits $21.00

STEX (CURRENCY:STEX) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 24th. Over the last week, STEX has traded down 22.7% against the US dollar. One STEX token can now be purchased for $0.43 or 0.00010000 BTC on popular exchanges. STEX has a market capitalization of $0.00 and $21.00 worth of STEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get STEX alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00009390 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00004097 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00023004 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00124976 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.31 or 0.00194616 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $372.04 or 0.08710294 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00009126 BTC.

STEX Profile

STEX’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. STEX’s official Twitter account is @StocksExchangeR and its Facebook page is accessible here. STEX’s official website is stocks.exchange/ico.

STEX Token Trading

STEX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade STEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase STEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for STEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for STEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.