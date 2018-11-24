STM Group (STM) Receives Media Sentiment Rating of 1.59

Media headlines about STM Group (LON:STM) have been trending somewhat positive this week, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group identifies negative and positive news coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. STM Group earned a media sentiment score of 1.59 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned press coverage about the financial services provider an news buzz score of 4 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

STM stock opened at GBX 57.50 ($0.75) on Friday. STM Group has a twelve month low of GBX 31 ($0.41) and a twelve month high of GBX 63.20 ($0.83).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 11th were paid a GBX 0.70 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 11th.

Separately, FinnCap reaffirmed a “corporate” rating on shares of STM Group in a report on Tuesday, October 9th.

STM Group Company Profile

STM Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Gibraltar, Malta, Jersey, Spain, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Corporate Trustee Services, Pensions, Life Assurance, and Other Services. The company offers retirement, estate and succession planning, and wealth structuring services.

