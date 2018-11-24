Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (YUM)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,414 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in YUM. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 3,028.1% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,748,932 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $158,996,000 after buying an additional 1,693,021 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 447.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,404,786 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $109,882,000 after buying an additional 1,148,364 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Yum! Brands by 35,420.9% in the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 917,505 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $74,877,000 after purchasing an additional 914,922 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Yum! Brands by 3.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,758,890 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,701,978,000 after purchasing an additional 802,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Yum! Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on YUM. UBS Group set a $99.00 target price on shares of Yum! Brands and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $88.00 target price on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Yum! Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.75.

In related news, VP David Eric Russell sold 7,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $660,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,336,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David W. Gibbs sold 6,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.87, for a total transaction of $559,380.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,197,022.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,289 shares of company stock valued at $6,401,458 in the last three months. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of YUM stock opened at $87.19 on Friday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.88 and a 12-month high of $92.21. The firm has a market cap of $27.18 billion, a PE ratio of 23.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.85.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The restaurant operator reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.21. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 28.81% and a negative return on equity of 17.89%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 23rd. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 48.65%.

Yum! Brands declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Friday, August 10th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Yum! Brands

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

