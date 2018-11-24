Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Invests $247,000 in Chart Industries, Inc. (GTLS) Stock

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GTLS. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Chart Industries during the second quarter worth about $204,000. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Chart Industries during the second quarter worth about $214,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in Chart Industries during the second quarter worth about $216,000. MAI Capital Management acquired a new stake in Chart Industries during the third quarter worth about $235,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association grew its stake in Chart Industries by 38.1% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 7,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 2,049 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Chart Industries stock opened at $62.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.50, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.13. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.50 and a 12-month high of $80.31.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.19. Chart Industries had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 8.31%. The company had revenue of $272.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.52 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GTLS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Chart Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chart Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Chart Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.20.

Chart Industries Company Profile

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment, packaged solutions, and value-add services for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy & Chemicals (E&C), Distribution & Storage (D&S), and BioMedical. The E&C segment primarily provides brazed aluminum heat exchangers, Core-in-Kettle heat exchangers, air cooled heat exchangers, cold boxes, and process systems, as well as axial cooling fans for power, heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refining end user applications.

